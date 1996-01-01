2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the compounds which can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds.
a. CH3CH2OH
b. (CH3)2NH
c. (CH3)3N
Identify the compounds which can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds.
a. CH3CH2OH
b. (CH3)2NH
c. (CH3)3N
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Can not form H-bonds
b. Can form H-bonds
c. Can not form H-bonds
b. Can form H-bonds
c. Can not form H-bonds
B
a. Can form H-bonds
b. Can not form H-bonds
c. Can form H-bonds
b. Can not form H-bonds
c. Can form H-bonds
C
a. Can form H-bonds
b. Can form H-bonds
c. Can form H-bonds
b. Can form H-bonds
c. Can form H-bonds
D
a. Can form H-bonds
b. Can form H-bonds
c. Can not form H-bonds
b. Can form H-bonds
c. Can not form H-bonds