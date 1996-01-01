(lowest boiling point) (vinyloxy)methanol < methyl acetate < propionic acid (highest boiling point)



(Vinyloxy)methanol has the weakest intermolecular forces (dipole-dipole interactions), so it has the lowest boiling point.

Both methyl acetate and propionic acid can form hydrogen bonds. However, propionic acid can form two hydrogen bonds and boils as the dimers. As a result of this, propionic acid has a higher boiling point than methyl acetate.