2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the intermolecular forces of attraction concept, explain why propionic acid (bp = 141 °C) has a higher boiling point than propaneperoxoic acid (bp = 120°C; explodes) even though the former has a lower molecular weight than the latter.
Propionic acid molecules possess stronger Van der Waals forces.
Propionic acid molecules form stable H-bonded dimers, doubling the molecular weight and increasing the energy required to disrupt the interactions and allow the molecules to escape from the liquid phase.
Propionic acid molecules form stable H-bonded trimers, tripling the molecular weight and increasing the energy required to disrupt the interactions and allow the molecules to escape from the liquid phase.
Propionic acid molecules possess weaker Van der Waals forces.