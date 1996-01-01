2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the two compounds below, which has a lower net dipole? Which is expected to have a lower boiling point?
A
1,2-difluorocyclopent-1-ene has a lower net dipole while cyclopentene has a lower boiling point.
B
Cyclopentene has a lower net dipole while 1,2-difluorocyclopent-1-ene has a lower boiling point.
C
1,2-difluorocyclopent-1-ene has a lower net dipole and lower boiling point than cyclopentene.
D
Cyclopentene has a lower net dipole and lower boiling point than 1,2-difluorocyclopent-1-ene.