2. Molecular Representations
How To Determine Solubility
2. Molecular Representations How To Determine Solubility
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which compound is more soluble in water for each of the following pairs (i): CH3OCH3 or CH3CH2CH3, (ii): CH3OCH3 or CH3CH2OH, (iii): CH3NHCH3 or CH3CH2CH3, (iv): CH3OH or CH3CH2CH2OH, (v): butanone or cycloheptanone.
Determine which compound is more soluble in water for each of the following pairs (i): CH3OCH3 or CH3CH2CH3, (ii): CH3OCH3 or CH3CH2OH, (iii): CH3NHCH3 or CH3CH2CH3, (iv): CH3OH or CH3CH2CH2OH, (v): butanone or cycloheptanone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3OCH3; CH3CH2OH; CH3NHCH3; CH3OH; cycloheptanone.
B
CH3OCH3; CH3CH2OH; CH3NHCH3; CH3CH2CH2OH; butanone.
C
CH3OCH3; CH3OCH3; CH3NHCH3; CH3OH; butanone.
D
CH3OCH3; CH3CH2OH; CH3NHCH3; CH3OH; butanone.