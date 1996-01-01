Determine which compound is more soluble in water for each of the following pairs (i): CH 3 OCH 3 or CH 3 CH 2 CH 3 , (ii): CH 3 OCH 3 or CH 3 CH 2 OH, (iii): CH 3 NHCH 3 or CH 3 CH 2 CH 3 , (iv): CH 3 OH or CH 3 CH 2 CH 2 OH, (v): butanone or cycloheptanone.