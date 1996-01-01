22. Condensation Chemistry
Condensation Reactions
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of these reactions involves the loss of the carboxylate anion from the tetrahedral intermediate without deprotonation prior to the elimination step? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
With H2O because the carboxylate ion is the weaker base.
B
With CH3CH2OH because the carboxylate ion is the stronger base.
C
With H2O because the carboxylate ion is the stronger base.
D
With CH3CH2NH2 because the carboxylate ion is the weaker base.