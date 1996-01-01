4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkyl Halides
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compound:
Classify these compounds as one of the following:
- An alkyl halide
- An aryl halide
- A vinyl halide
Consider the following compound:
Classify these compounds as one of the following:
- An alkyl halide
- An aryl halide
- A vinyl halide
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: Alkyl halide
B: Vinyl halide
C: Aryl halide
B: Vinyl halide
C: Aryl halide
B
A: Alkyl halide
B: Vinyl halide
C: Alkyl halide
B: Vinyl halide
C: Alkyl halide
C
A: Alkyl halide
B: Aryl halide
C: Aryl halide
B: Aryl halide
C: Aryl halide
D
A: Alkyl halide
B: Vinyl halide
C: Vinyl halide
B: Vinyl halide
C: Vinyl halide