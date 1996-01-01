4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the most stable conformer of the chemical structure shown below.
(A hatched wedge represents a chemical bond that points away from the viewer, while a solid wedge represents a chemical bond that points toward the viewer.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D