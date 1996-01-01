5. Chirality
Meso Compound
5. Chirality Meso Compound
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether a meso compound is a possible stereoisomer of the following compounds.
a. 1,2-dibromocyclopentane
b. 1,4-dimethylcyclohexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Has a meso compound.
b. Has a meso compound.
b. Has a meso compound.
B
a. Does not has a meso compound.
b. Has a meso compound.
b. Has a meso compound.
C
a. Does not has a meso compound.
b. Does not has a meso compound.
b. Does not has a meso compound.
D
a. Has a meso compound.
b. Does not has a meso compound.
b. Does not has a meso compound.