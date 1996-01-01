10. Addition Reactions
Oxymercuration
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Will the following oxymercuration-reduction reaction produce an equal mixture of stereoisomers? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will generate an unequal mixture of stereoisomers because water prefers to attack the three-membered mercurinium ion from the front more than from the back.
B
The reaction will generate an unequal mixture of stereoisomers because water prefers to attack the three-membered mercurinium ion from the back more than from the front.
C
The reaction will generate an unequal mixture of stereoisomers because the (2R,3S) configuration is less stable than the (2S,3S) configuration.
D
The reaction will generate an equal mixture of stereoisomers because water can attack the most substituted carbon of the three-membered mercurinium ion from the front or back on equal chances.