12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Alcohol Nomenclature
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which alcohol in the given pair is more acidic. Give an explanation for your choice.
2-fluoropropanol or 3-fluoropropanol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the proximity of the F atom with the OH group, 2-fluoropropanol is more acidic than 3-fluoropropanol.
B
Due to the proximity of the F atom with the OH group, 3-fluoropropanol is more acidic than 2-fluoropropanol.
C
3-fluoropropanol is more acidic than 2-fluoropropanol because its conjugate base is resonance-stabilized.
D
2-fluoropropanol is more acidic than 3-fluoropropanol because its conjugate base is resonance-stabilized.