7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the following compounds undergo SN2 with sodium methoxide (Na+ −OCH3) in methanol, what is their order of decreasing reactivity?
(i) 3-bromo-3-methylpentane
(ii) ethyl iodide
(iii) 2-chloro-2-methylbutane
(iv) 1-chloro-3,3-dimethylbutane
(v) isopropyl iodide
(vi) 2-bromobutane
