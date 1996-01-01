4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans Conformations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the names of the following compounds. Note that when the two bonds to methyls are up (or down), they are cis. When one bond to methyl is up while another bond to methyl is down, the bonds are trans.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) trans-1,5-dimethylcyclohexane (b) cis-1,5-dimethylcyclohexane
B
(a) trans-1,5-dimethylcyclohexane (b) cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane
C
(a) trans-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane (b) cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane
D
(a) trans-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane (b) cis-1,5-dimethylcyclohexane