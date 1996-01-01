8. Elimination Reactions
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which compound from each of the following pairs will form a cyclic ether more rapidly when deprotonated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Compound (ii)
b. Compound (ii)
B
a. Compound (i)
b. Compound (ii)
C
a. Compound (i)
b. Compound (i)
D
a. Compound (ii)
b. Compound (i)
