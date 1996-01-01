Which of the compounds given below can be deprotonated by CH 3 O− in an acid-base reaction that favors product formation? (pK a of CH 3 OH = 15.9)

(i) HCOOH (pK a = 3.7)

(ii) CH 3 NH 2 (pK a = 40)

(iii) NH 4 + (pK a = 9.4)

(iv) HC≡CH (pK a = 25)

