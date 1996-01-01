3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the compounds given below can be deprotonated by CH3O− in an acid-base reaction that favors product formation? (pKa of CH3OH = 15.9)
(i) HCOOH (pKa = 3.7)
(ii) CH3NH2 (pKa = 40)
(iii) NH4+ (pKa = 9.4)
(iv) HC≡CH (pKa = 25)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i), (ii), (iii) and (iv)
B
(i), (ii) and (iii)
C
(i) and (iii)
D
(ii) and (iv)