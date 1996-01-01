6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium constant (Keq) of a reaction can be calculated using the following equation.
- Keq = e−∆E/RT
Calculate the equilibrium constant for the following reaction at room temperature (298K).
A. Keq = 6.0
B. Keq = 0.006
C. Keq = 6000
D. Keq = 6.066
