4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alcohols
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many of the following systematic names are correct? Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 3-ethylcyclohexanol
(ii) 1,1-dimethyl-3-cyclopentanol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two names are correct.
B
One name is correct.
Correct name for (i): 1-ethylcyclohexan-3-ol.
C
One name is correct.
Correct name for (ii): 3,3-dimethylcyclopentanol.
D
None is correct.
Correct name for (i): 3-ethylcyclohexan-1-ol.
Correct name for (ii): 3,3-dimethylcyclopentan-1-ol.
