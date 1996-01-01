A scientist mixed 4-phenylbutanoic acid with concentrated sulfuric acid while maintaining the temperature at 170°C. After a few minutes, the reaction mixture was poured into water. The product was extracted from this solution using dichloromethane. The extraction solvent was then evaporated leaving behind a good amount of the product. The mass spectrum of this product shows a molecular ion peak at m/z 146 and its IR spectrum shows a prominent stretch at 1710 cm−1 while the carboxylic stretch was missing. The 1H NMR spectrum of this product is shown below. What is the product?



