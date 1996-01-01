The given Grignard reaction proceeds through the nucleophilic addition of an ethyl carbanion to the electrophilic carbon of carbonyl. Explain why the resulting stereoisomers are not equally favored.
THF serves as a chiral catalyst that promotes diastereomeric transition states varying in activation energies and ease of formation.
The Grignard reagent serves as a chiral catalyst that promotes diastereomeric transition states varying in activation energies and ease of formation.
Subjecting a chiral molecule to the Grignard reaction results in diastereomeric transition states varying in activation energies and ease of formation.
Subjecting an achiral molecule to the Grignard reaction results in diastereomeric transition states varying in activation energies and ease of formation.