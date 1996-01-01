3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given equilibrium constant, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base in the reaction given below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Weakest acid: ethyllithium
Weakest base: ethane
B
Weakest acid: ethane
Weakest base: lithium hydroxide
C
Weakest acid: water
Weakest base: ethyllithium
D
Weakest acid: water
Weakest base: lithium hydroxide
