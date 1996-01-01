1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Intro to Organic Chemistry
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw another resonance form for each of the following substituted allylic cations. Determine which resonance form is more stable in each case, keeping in mind the degree of substitution at the carbon atom where the positive charge is located.
a.
b.
Draw another resonance form for each of the following substituted allylic cations. Determine which resonance form is more stable in each case, keeping in mind the degree of substitution at the carbon atom where the positive charge is located.
a.
b.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D