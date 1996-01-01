7. Substitution Reactions
7. Substitution Reactions Substitution Comparison
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the products for each of the following substitution reactions. Show stereochemistry where necessary.
a. (R)-3-chlorohexane + CH3CH2O−
b. (R)-3-chloro-3-methylhexane + CH3CH2OH
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D