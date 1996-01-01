9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why do the following alcohols form two similar alkenes when heated with acid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the same carbon radical could be formed from each of the two alcohols.
B
Because the same carbanion could be formed from each of the two alcohols.
C
Because the same carbocation could be formed from each of the two alcohols.
D
Because the same transition state could be formed from each of the two alcohols.