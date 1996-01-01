5. Chirality
Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following molecules:
a. Ethane
b. cis-1,3-dimethylcyclopentane
c. trans-1,3-dichlorocyclohexane
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the plane of symmetry. Also, determine if each molecule is chiral or achiral.
