15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Purpose of Analytical Techniques
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carbonyl compounds often exhibit McLafferty rearrangement in mass spectrometry. Why doesn't acetone exhibit this rearrangement?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acetone forms a very stable cation that does not fragment by any mechanism.
B
Acetone is a symmetrical ketone. Symmetrical ketones do not fragment through McLafferty rearrangement.
C
There aren't enough carbon atoms in the acetone molecule for fragmentation through McLafferty rearrangement.
D
Acetone is a ketone. Ketones do not undergo McLafferty rearrangement.