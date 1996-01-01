2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why pyrrole (129 °C) boils at a higher temperature than N-methyl pyrrole (112 °C).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pyrrole has strong intermolecular Vander Waals forces which is why it has a higher boiling point than N-methyl pyrrole
B
Pyrrole has strong intermolecular dipole-dipole forces which is why it has a higher boiling point than N-methyl pyrrole
C
Pyrrole has strong intermolecular London forces which is why it has a higher boiling point than N-methyl pyrrole
D
Pyrrole can form hydrogen bonds which is why it has a higher boiling point than N-methyl pyrrole