medium intensity bands at approximately 3300 cm−1 and 3150 cm−1 for N-H bond stretching (primary amine), a strong and sharp band at 3333-3267 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkyne), a weak to medium intensity band at 2260-2190 cm−1 for C≡C bond stretching (alkyne), and a medium intensity band at 3000-2840 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkane)