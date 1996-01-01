Predict the important peaks present in the IR spectrum of the molecule shown below.
medium intensity bands at approximately 3300 cm−1 and 3150 cm−1 for N-H bond stretching (primary amine), a strong and sharp band at 3333-3267 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkyne), a weak to medium intensity band at 2260-2190 cm−1 for C≡C bond stretching (alkyne), and a medium intensity band at 3000-2840 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkane)
medium intensity bands at 3650 cm−1 and 3200 cm−1 for N-H bond stretching (primary amine) , a weak band at 3333-3267 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkyne), a weak to medium intensity band at 3300-2700 cm−1 for C≡C bond stretching (alkyne), and a medium intensity band at 3000-2840 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkane)
weak intensity bands at 3650 cm−1 and 3200 cm−1 for N-H bond stretching (primary amine), a weak band at 3333-3267 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkyne) , a strong intensity band at 2260-2100 cm−1 for C≡C bond stretching (alkyne), and a medium intensity band at 3000-2840 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkane)
strong intensity band at 3500-3300 cm−1 for N-H bond stretching (secondary amine), a weak band at 3333-3267 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkyne), a weak intensity band at 2260-2100 cm−1 for C≡C bond stretching (alkyne), and a strong intensity band at 3000-2840 cm−1 for C-H bond stretching (alkane)