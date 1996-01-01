17. Aromaticity
Ionization of Aromatics
17. Aromaticity Ionization of Aromatics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Benzylic cations, anions,and radicals are all more stable compared to simple alkyl intermediates.
2-bromotoluene reacts with bromine in the presence of light to give a benzyl bromide derivative. Propose a plausible mechanism for this reaction.
Benzylic cations, anions,and radicals are all more stable compared to simple alkyl intermediates.
2-bromotoluene reacts with bromine in the presence of light to give a benzyl bromide derivative. Propose a plausible mechanism for this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D