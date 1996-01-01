8. Elimination Reactions
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the compound which would undergo elimination more rapidly.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound b will undergo elimination more rapidly.
B
Compound a will undergo elimination more rapidly.
C
Both compounds will have the same reactivity toward the elimination reaction.
D
We can not determine this theoretically.