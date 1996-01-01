15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Describe how the IR spectrum of the products would be used to differentiate them from the reactants in the following three reactions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Reactant = broad peak near 3300 cm–1, product = strong peak near 1715 cm–1
(c) Reactant = strong peak near 3300 cm–1, product = strong peak near 1715 cm–1
B
(a) Reactant = broad peak near 1700 cm–1, product = strong peak near 3000 cm–1
(c) Reactant = strong peak near 3300 cm–1, product = strong peak near 1715 cm–1
C
(a) Reactant = broad peak near 1300 cm–1, product = strong peak near 1715 cm–1
(c) Reactant = strong peak near 3300 cm–1, product = strong peak near 1715 cm–1
D
(a) Reactant = broad peak near 3000 cm–1, product = strong peak near 1715 cm–1
(c) Reactant = strong peak near 1750 cm–1, product = strong peak near 3500 cm–1
