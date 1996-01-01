18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compare the resonance contributors for the intermediate that forms when a nucleophile reacts with i) o-chloronitrobenzene and ii) m-chloronitrobenzene. Explain why nucleophiles do not react at the meta position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Electron donation from the nitro group prevents reaction at the meta position.
B
Steric hindrance between the nitro group and the incoming nucleophile prevents reaction.
C
The negative charge formed in the ring is not delocalized to the nitro group.
D
A and C.
E
All of the above.