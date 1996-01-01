1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
1. A Review of General Chemistry Electronegativity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why boron trichloride has a dipole moment of zero, while phosphorus trichloride has a dipole moment of 0.97 D despite the fact that B-Cl bonds are more polar than P-Cl bonds.
Explain why boron trichloride has a dipole moment of zero, while phosphorus trichloride has a dipole moment of 0.97 D despite the fact that B-Cl bonds are more polar than P-Cl bonds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The dipole moments of B-Cl bonds in boron trichloride cancel each other because of symmetry, while the dipole moments of P-Cl bonds in phosphorus trichloride do not cancel each other.
B
The lone pair of electrons on boron creates a dipole moment that counters the dipole moments of B-Cl bonds in boron trichloride.
C
The two lone pairs of electrons on phosphorus create an extra dipole moment that increases the molecular polarity of phosphorus trichloride.
D
The trigonal pyramidal geometry of boron trichloride neutralizes the dipole moments of B-Cl bonds.