Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Among the four given aldotetroses, which are C-2 epimers, and which are enantiomers?
C-2 epimers: D-erythrose and L-erythrose; D-threose and L-threose
Enantiomers: D-erythrose and D-threose; L-erythrose and L-threose
C-2 epimers: D-erythrose and L-threose; L-erythrose and D-threose
Enantiomers: D-erythrose and L-erythrose; D-threose and L-threose
C-2 epimers: D-erythrose and D-threose; L-erythrose and L-threose
Enantiomers: D-erythrose and L-threose; D-threose and L-erythrose