11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does iodine not react with methane under ordinary conditions, even though I2 is cleaved easily to form radicals?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the low bond dissociation energy of methane's C—H bond.
B
Due to the high bond energy of HI.
C
Due to the low bond energy of HI.
D
Due to the high bond dissociation energy of iodine's I—I bond.