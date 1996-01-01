4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alcohols
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the appropriate systematic name of each compound?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 1-bromo-2-methylcyclopentane
(ii): 2-methylphenol
B
(i): 2-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane
(ii): 2-hydroxymethylcyclopentane.
C
(i): 2-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane
(ii): 1-methylcyclopentan-2-ol
D
(i): 1-bromo-2-methylcyclopentane
(ii): 2-methylcyclopentan-1-ol
