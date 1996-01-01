4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Newman Projections
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the given pair of conformations, predict which conformation is expected to be more favored at equilibrium.
A
I will be more favored at equilibrium.
B
II will be more favored at equilibrium.
C
I and II are equally stable, and both are favored at equilibrium.
D
I and II are both unstable, and neither will be favored at equilibrium.