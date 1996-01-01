22. Condensation Chemistry
Aldol Condensation
Aldol Condensation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Knoevenagel condensation is the reaction of aldehyde or ketone that has no α-hydrogen with a compound that has α-carbon that is in between two electron-withdrawing groups. It is analogous to aldol and Claisen condensations. Draw the product of the following Knoevenagel condensation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D