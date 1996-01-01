20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Naming Carboxylic Acids
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Naming Carboxylic Acids
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a suitable name for each of the following structures (give both a systematic name and a common name if possible).
Provide a suitable name for each of the following structures (give both a systematic name and a common name if possible).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 2-bromo-3-methylpentanoic acid or α-bromo-β-methylvaleric acid (common name)
(ii): (Z)-1-carboxylic-2,3-dimethylhex-2-ene
(iii): ortho-dibromobenzoic acid
(ii): (Z)-1-carboxylic-2,3-dimethylhex-2-ene
(iii): ortho-dibromobenzoic acid
B
(i): 2-bromo-3-methylpentanoic acid or α-bromo-β-methylvaleric acid (common name)
(ii): (E)-3,4-dimethylhept-3-enoic acid
(iii): 5,6-dibromobenzoic acid
(ii): (E)-3,4-dimethylhept-3-enoic acid
(iii): 5,6-dibromobenzoic acid
C
(i): 2-bromo-3-ethylbutanoic acid or α-bromo-β-ethylvaleric acid (common name)
(ii): (Z)-3,4-dimethylhept-3-enoic acid
(iii): ortho-dibromobenzoic acid
(ii): (Z)-3,4-dimethylhept-3-enoic acid
(iii): ortho-dibromobenzoic acid
D
(i): 2-bromo-3-methylpentanoic acid or α-bromo-β-methylvaleric acid (common name)
(ii): (Z)-3,4-dimethylhept-3-enoic acid
(iii): 2,3-dibromobenzoic acid
(ii): (Z)-3,4-dimethylhept-3-enoic acid
(iii): 2,3-dibromobenzoic acid