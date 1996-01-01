15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Infrared Spectroscopy Table
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suggest the peaks of the IR spectrum to identify the functional groups for each of the compounds given below.
a. butyl amine
b. hexanoic acid
c. hex-1-yne
Suggest the peaks of the IR spectrum to identify the functional groups for each of the compounds given below.
a. butyl amine
b. hexanoic acid
c. hex-1-yne
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Broad, medium 3300 cm-1
b. Strong 1710 cm-1, broad, strong 3000 cm-1
c. Medium 2200 cm-1, strong, sharp 3300 cm-1.
b. Strong 1710 cm-1, broad, strong 3000 cm-1
c. Medium 2200 cm-1, strong, sharp 3300 cm-1.
B
a. Broad, medium 2200 cm-1
b. Weak 1785 cm-1, Sharp, medium 3000 cm-1
c. Strong 1710 cm-1.
b. Weak 1785 cm-1, Sharp, medium 3000 cm-1
c. Strong 1710 cm-1.
C
a. Medium 2200 cm-1, broad sharp 3300 cm-1
b. Weak 1785 cm-1, sharp, weak 3000 cm-1
c. Strong 2200 cm-1, weak 3300 cm-1.
b. Weak 1785 cm-1, sharp, weak 3000 cm-1
c. Strong 2200 cm-1, weak 3300 cm-1.
D
a. Weak 3300 cm-1
b. Strong 2200 cm-1, sharp, broad 3300 cm-1
c. Strong, sharp 1710 cm-1, medium 3000 cm-1.
b. Strong 2200 cm-1, sharp, broad 3300 cm-1
c. Strong, sharp 1710 cm-1, medium 3000 cm-1.