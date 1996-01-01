11. Radical Reactions
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a free-radical halogenation reaction to synthesize each of the compounds given below. Also, provide a reason why we get a single major product in each of these reactions.
a. 1-Chlorocyclopentane
b. 2-Bromo-2-methylpentane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only one monochlorinated product is possible for the reaction (a) because the reaction conditions favor only one product and a tertiary product is formed exclusively in reaction (b) due to the high stability of tertiary radical and high selectivity of bromine to monobrominate the tertiary carbon.
B
Only one monochlorinated product is possible for reaction (a) and a terminal tertiary product is formed exclusively in reaction (b).
C
Only one monochlorinated product is possible for reaction (a) and a tertiary product is formed exclusively in reaction (b) due to the high stability of tertiary radical and high selectivity of bromine to monobrominate the tertiary carbon.
D
Only one monochlorinated product is possible for reaction (a) and a terminal tertiary product is formed exclusively in reaction because the reaction conditions favor only one product (b).