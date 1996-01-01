11. Radical Reactions
11. Radical Reactions Free Radical Halogenation
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen peroxide is often used as an initiator in free-radical chlorination reactions because the oxygen-oxygen bond undergoes homolytic cleavage easily compared to the chlorine-chlorine bond.
Propose a mechanism for the H2O2-initiated chlorination of cyclohexane.
