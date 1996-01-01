1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Orbitals
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a molecular orbital diagram for trans−hex−3−ene and label all σ and π bonds. Determine and explain whether there will be a free rotation around the C3−C4 bond or none.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There will be no free rotation around the C3−C4 bond due to the presence of a pi bond.
B
There will be a free rotation around the C3−C4 bond due to the presence of a pi bond.
C
There will be no free rotation around the C3−C4 bond due to the presence of a sigma bond.
D
There will be a free rotation around the C3−C4 bond due to the presence of a sigma bond.