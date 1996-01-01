11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
When one mole of bromine is mixed with one mole of methane in the presence of light, then a mixture of di- tri- and tetrabromomethane is obtained along with some unreacted methane.
(a) Explain why a mixture of products is formed even if the reactants were in the same stoichiometric ratio.
(b) Show how these compounds are formed from bromomethane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) A mixture of products is formed due to the presence of bromine in excess
(b)
(b)
B
(a) A mixture of products is formed because the products start competing with methane for bromination
(b)
(b)
C
(a) A mixture of products is formed due to the presence of methane in excess
(b)
(b)
D
(a) A mixture of products is formed due to competitive SN2 reaction
(b)
(b)