5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A substance has a specific rotation of -40.0. In a polarimeter tube that is 5 cm long, a solution of the compound (0.81 g/100mL) causes an observation of the rotation of -7.52. How much of each enantiomer is in the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
% of the (+)-enantiomer = 46.4%
% of the (-)-enantiomer = 73.2%
B
% of the (+)-enantiomer = 73.2%
% of the (-)-enantiomer = 26.8%
C
% of the (+)-enantiomer = 26.8%
% of the (-)-enantiomer = 73.2%
D
% of the (+)-enantiomer = 18.56%
% of the (-)-enantiomer = 40.0%
