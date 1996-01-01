4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alcohols
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alcohols
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the systematic names of the given structures and determine if they are primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.
Give the systematic names of the given structures and determine if they are primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1-bromocyclopentan-5-ol (primary alcohol)
ii) 4-ethyl-3-heptanol (tertiary alcohol)
B
i) 2-bromocyclopentanol (secondary alcohol)
ii) 2-ethylhexan-5-ol (tertiary alcohol)
C
i) 2-bromocyclopentan-1-ol (secondary alcohol)
ii) 4-ethylhexan-2-ol (secondary alcohol)
D
i) 1-bromo-2-hydroxycyclopentane (secondary alcohol)
ii) 4-diethylbutan-2-ol (secondary alcohol)