Ozonolysis can be selective towards different carbon-carbon double bonds. Ozone reacts faster to electron-rich double bonds than it does to hindered double bonds. The following compound has two vinyl ether double bonds with an abundance of electrons due to the electron-donating alkoxy groups. At -78 °C, this compound quickly reacts with two equivalents of ozone. An ozonide intermediate is formed and rapidly reduced to produce a large amount of a single product. Give the ozonolysis product and identify its functional groups. (Note: Include the functional groups that are unusual for basic alkene ozonolysis.)