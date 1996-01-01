The following reaction shows the isomerization of alkene A to a more stable alkene B under acidic conditions:
How could IR spectroscopy be used to differentiate them?
The following reaction shows the isomerization of alkene A to a more stable alkene B under acidic conditions:
How could IR spectroscopy be used to differentiate them?
The presence of a peak at 3100-3000 cm-1 in the IR spectrum of alkene A and its absence in the IR spectrum of alkene B can be used to differentiate the two alkenes using IR spectroscopy.
The presence of a peak at 1680-1600 cm-1 in the IR spectrum of alkene B and its absence in the IR spectrum of alkene A can be used to differentiate the two alkenes using IR spectroscopy.
The presence of a peak at 3100-3000 cm-1 in the IR spectrum of alkene B and its absence in the IR spectrum of alkene A can be used to differentiate the two alkenes using IR spectroscopy.
The presence of a peak at 1680-1600 cm-1 in the IR spectrum of alkene A and its absence in the IR spectrum of alkene B can be used to differentiate the two alkenes using IR spectroscopy.