The following reaction shows the conversion of a carboxylic acid to an ester:
How could IR spectrum information be used to prove that the reaction was successful?
The presence of a strong broad peak below 1700 cm−1 and the absence of a strong broad band around 3600-2400 cm−1 in the product's IR spectrum could be used to prove that the reaction was successful.
The presence of a weak sharp peak around 1690 cm−1 and the absence of a strong broad band beyond 3600 cm−1 in the product's IR spectrum could be used to prove that the reaction was successful.
The presence of a strong sharp peak around 1740 cm−1 and the absence of a strong broad band around 3600-2400 cm−1 in the product's IR spectrum could be used to prove that the reaction was successful.
The presence of a medium broad peak around 1715 cm−1 and the absence of a strong broad band around 3500 cm−1 in the product's IR spectrum could be used to prove that the reaction was successful.