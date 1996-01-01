9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Myrcene which is a monoterpene and a fragrant oily liquid, can isomerize into limonene, ocimene, and alloocimene. Suggest an acid-catalyzed mechanism by which limonene could be produced from myrcene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D