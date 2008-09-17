10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why HO− and HOOH cannot be added to the hydroboration-oxidation reaction until the hydroboration reaction is complete.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Alkyne will react with OH- instead of borane, which would form an unnecessary intermediate.
B
Since OH- is a better electrophile than alkynes, OH- is the one that is going to react with borane instead of alkyne.
C
Since OH- is a better nucleophile than alkynes, OH- is the one that is going to react with borane instead of alkyne.
D
H2O2 would be decomposed by borane because it is a catalyst.